67pc of PSDP allocations disbursed in 3 quarters

The federal government released around 67.05 percent of total allocation for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and divisions in the first nine months (July-March) of fiscal year 2021-22 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The Finance Division in August last revised the strategy for release of funds for the development budget for the current fiscal year 2021-22 with release of 50 percent funds for quarters 1 and 2, and 50 percent for quarters 3 and 4. Previously, the strategy was to release 20 percent development fund in the first quarter, followed by 30 percent each in second and third quarter, and 20 percent for quarter 4.

Out of Rs900 billion allocated under the PSDP for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and divisions, Rs603.5 were released during the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22.

According to details released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, the government released Rs4.6 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA).

The details show that Rs68.126 billion out of total allocation of Rs68.154 billion have been disbursed for the Cabinet Division, Rs1.489 billion have been disbursed for Aviation Division, and Rs48 million have been released for board of the Investment. Similarly, the government disburses Rs10.7 billion for Climate Change Division, Rs1.129 billion for Commerce Division, Rs89.66 billion for communication division, and Rs1.3 billion for Defence Division.