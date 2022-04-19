Solar energy reduces FPCCI’s electricity cost by 60pc

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, has claimed that the installation of a solar energy system at Federation House has proven to be a model and a benchmark in terms of conserving precious financial resources through the use of renewable energy. He went on to say that Pakistan is endowed with sunshine throughout the year and that we must adapt and make the transition to solar energy, which has the potential to save billions of rupees per year in the city of Karachi alone.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh mentioned that electricity bills of the FPCCI Head Office have dropped by a whopping 60 percent and sometimes savings go up to 70 percent; which will translate into millions of rupees and will reflect positively on our balance sheet. Resultantly, we will have more financial resources for R&D and trade promotion activities.

FPCCI Chief maintained that this is an example of just one building and one organization; and, that too is not even a large one – given the number of employees and the working space dedicated to the FPCCI employees at Federation House.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh maintained that being the apex chamber of the country and an iconic building of Karachi, we have received a lot of appreciation for leading by example; and, inspiring more than 240 trade bodies and associations across Pakistan to convert to solar power. We are delighted to be referred to as a case study in a successful and cost-saving transition to a renewable energy source, he added.