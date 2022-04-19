Lucky Motors raises KIA cars prices

In an unexpected move, the prices of Kia automobiles have been boosted. According to a notification released by Kia Lucky Motors, the decision was made as a result of the devaluation of the Pakistani currency. In addition, there has been a large increase in the cost of freight, which has resulted in this price revision, according to a notification released by Kia Lucky Motors, a copy of which is available with the Daily Times.

The revised prices will be in effect starting on April 18, 2022:

Ex-factory pricing for the KIA Sportage, Picanto, and Stonic has increased by as much as Rs300,000 as a result of the recent increase.

As per the notification, these are the revised Kia car prices.

KIA Picanto

By up to Rs200,000, the cost of KIA Picanto models has risen. In the ex-factory pricing of the KIA Picanto till Sunday was Rs2,500,000. The price has been increased to Rs2,700,000. There has been a price increase of Rs200,000 for the manual version of the car, and it now costs Rs2,600,000 instead of Rs2,400,000.

Kia Sportage

An increase of Rs300,000 price has been announced for the most popular KIA Sportage vehicle. KIA Sportage AWD now costs Rs6,300,000, an increase of Rs6,000,000. There was a price reduction of Rs500,000 on the Sportage FWD. From Rs5,000,000 to Rs5,330,000, the price of the KIA Sportage Alpha has increased as well.

KIA Stonic

There has been an increase in the EX and EX+ models of the KIA Stonic of Rs275,000. It is now priced at Rs4,425,000 and Rs4,725,000 for the subcompact crossover SUV (B category).

As a result of the depreciation of the rupee and a rise in freight costs, many automakers have recently indicated that they will be raising prices.