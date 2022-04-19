Brent stays above $113 as oil rally continues

Crude oil prices remained elevated on Monday amid supply concerns as supply deficit takes centre stage with the European Union (EU) considering a potential curb on Russian oil imports.

As of 1330 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $1.63 (+1.46 percent) to reach 113.33 a barrel. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main oil benchmark for North America, jumped to $108.39 a barrel, up by $1.44 (+1.35 percent).

The price for Opec basket was recorded at $106.07 a barrel with an increase of 3.57 percent. The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of Saharan Blend, Girassol, Djeno, Zafiro, Rabi Light, Iran Heavy, Basra Light, Kuwait Export, Es Sider, Bonny Light, Arab Light, Murban and Merey.

Arab Light was available at $116.66 a barrel with an increase of 0.02 percent and the price of Russian Sokol jumped to $102.06 a barrel with a 0.14 percent decrease.

The EU governments said last week the bloc’s executive is drafting proposals to ban Russian crude; however, according to media reports, Germany is not actively supporting an immediate embargo. The International Energy Agency had warned that roughly 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil could be shut in from May onwards due to sanctions, or buyers voluntarily shunning Russian cargoes.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies in a grouping known as OPEC+, which includes Russia, have rebuffed Western pressure to raise output at a faster pace under a previously agreed deal to boost supply.

Russia is the world’s second-largest energy exporter. It accounts for about 10 percent of the world’s energy output, including 17 percent of its natural gas and 12 percent of its oil. It supplies about 40 percent of Europe’s gas, while Russian crude accounts for about 3 percent of US oil imports, equal to about 200,000 barrels a day.