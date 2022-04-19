China’s growth rises to 4.8pc in 1Q despite Covid, Ukraine risks

China’s economy beat expectations in the first quarter, growing 4.8 percent year on year, government data showed on Monday, amid mounting fears of a sharp slowdown due to Beijing’s draconian “zero-Covid” policies and the Ukraine war. The world’s second-largest economy had been forecast to grow 4.4 percent in the January-March period, according to a Reuters poll of economists, up from 4 percent in the last quarter of 2021. Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.3 percent over the period on a quarter-on-quarter basis. China’s industrial output increased 5.0 percent in March compared to a year earlier, while retail sales shrank 3.5 percent. While boosting Beijing’s prospects of hitting its ambitious target of 5.5 percent growth in 2022, the stronger-than-expected figures only cover a small period of the continuing ultra-strict lockdown in Shanghai, where residents have faced food shortages and factories have suspended operations. Although Chinese President Xi Jinping has ruled out any shift away from the so-called “dynamic zero-Covid” strategy, officials have sounded the alarm about growing risks to the economy as authorities continue to go all out to eliminate the virus.













