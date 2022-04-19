Babar Azam gains third position on ICC’s most Test runs list

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has set another record by taking the third spot on the “most runs” list for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 cycle. The ICC, on its official Twitter account, released the list of the top ten batsmen of the World Test Championship and star batter Babar gained the third position. The Pakistan captain came on third with 682 runs. England’s Joe Root got on top of the list with 1,175 runs and Australia’s Usman Khawaja took the second spot with 751 runs. “Joe Root comfortably leads the pack for most runs scored so far in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 cycle,” ICC captioned the post. Earlier, the ICC had announced Babar as their ‘Player of the Month’. The star player bagged the monthly award and defeated West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Australian skipper Pat Cummins. Babar continued his brilliant performance throughout March, with his superb 196 in the second Test against Australia in Karachi and became the first player to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award on two occasions, having won the title in April 2021.













