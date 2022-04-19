Feroze is proud to be a ‘part of history in making’!

Pakistan showbiz heartthrob Feroze Khan shared glimpses from the Karachi rally of PTI on Saturday, noting that he is proud to be a ‘part of history is making’.

Turning to his Instagram stories from ‘Bagh-e-Jinnah’ on Saturday night, Feroze Khan shared a series of snippets from the Karachi rally of PTI as he along with various other showbiz celebs hit the streets to support former prime minister Imran Khan.

One of the videos shared by the ‘Ishqiya’ star with the caption “on stage now Karachi” showcased a view from the stage, while in another video, he wrote, “Wow. I’m a part of history in the making.”

Another snippet shared by Khan also spotted veteran actor Farhan Ali Agha among thousands of rally-goers.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan along with several other celebs including Sarwat Gillani, Fahad Mirza, Mariyam Nafees, Tara Mehmood, Laila Zuberi, Haroon Shahid, Syra Yousuf among others flocked to the power show of Khan in Karachi.

Moreover, this is not the first time the celebs from the entertainment industry have been active to extend their support to the former Prime Minister. After the voting of the ‘No-Confidence motion’ against Imran Khan last week, several members of the showbiz industry turned to the protests happening in their respective cities to condemn the move.