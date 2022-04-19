Rihanna and A$AP Rocky fly to Barbados after Amina Muaddi denies cheating rumours

Escaping the rumours. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted arriving at Grantly Adams International airport in her home country of Barbados on April 15, marking the first time the couple has been photographed since cheating rumours began to swirl earlier this week.

In video obtained by The Shade Room, the pregnant pop star is seen rocking a colourful mini-dress and high heels, while her rapper boyfriend covered up in a tie-dye hoodie and matching pants.

On April 14, a tweet went viral accusing A$AP Rocky of cheating on the “Disturbia” singer with Fenty shoe designer, Amina Muaddi. She quickly shut down the speculation, calling the “malicious” rumour an “unfounded lie.”

“I initially assumed that this fake gossip-fabricated with such malicious intent-would not be taken seriously,” Amina wrote in a statement on Instagram April 15. “However, I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

The same day, fashion influencer, Louis Pisano, whose tweet about the alleged scandal went viral, posted on Twitter, “Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.”

Pisano also issued a formal apology “to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets,” adding, “I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from.”

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, have not addressed the rumours themselves.

Their trip to Barbados comes more than two months after they announced they were expecting their first child in January-would retreat to Rihanna’s native Barbados for some peace at this time. The mom-to-be recently revealed the island is her ideal place to raise a child.

“Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados,” she shared with Vogue on April 12. “I always imagined it being that way.”