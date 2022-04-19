President asks Punjab governor to continue in office

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday instructed Governor of Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to continue to hold the office. According to a President House statement, the president asked the Punjab governor to continue to serve till the decision on a summary for his removal was taken. On the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Cheema was removed from his office, on Sunday, after he postponed the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister-elect and sought an inquiry report from Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi over the election of the new chief minister. The development was confirmed by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. Reports said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sent a summary to President Arif Alvi for the removal of Governor Cheema. The summary was moved under the discretionary powers given to the premier.













