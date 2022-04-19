Daily Times

Tuesday, April 19, 2022


President asks Punjab governor to continue in office

Agencies

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday instructed Governor of Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to continue to hold the office. According to a President House statement, the president asked the Punjab governor to continue to serve till the decision on a summary for his removal was taken. On the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Cheema was removed from his office, on Sunday, after he postponed the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister-elect and sought an inquiry report from Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi over the election of the new chief minister. The development was confirmed by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. Reports said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sent a summary to President Arif Alvi for the removal of Governor Cheema. The summary was moved under the discretionary powers given to the premier.

