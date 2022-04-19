Elahi takes Punjab Assembly brawl to court

PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has taken the matter of a brawl at provincial legislature to a district court. Elahi on Monday approached the district court, seeking registration of first information report (FIR) against newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, his fifteen MPAs and other officials in bureaucracy for allegedly attacking him and his party MPAs on April 16 during a clash between opposition and treasury benches lawmakers. It is pertinent to mention that when Deputy Speaker Mazari had moved to court challenging Speaker Elahi’s notification through which his powers had been withdrawn, Elahi’s counsel seemed relying upon different citations with an argument that “the assembly’s business could not be taken to courts and the courts could not intervene into assembly’s business”. Surprisingly, Speaker Elahi told the court that Qilla Gujar Singh police was not registering FIR against the aforementioned accused who allegedly thrashed their male and female MPAs. He claimed in his petition that during the election of the CM on April 16 around 200 to 300 armed police officials including officials in private uniform entered the Punjab Assembly premises on direction of PML-N’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab and the Chief Secretary.













