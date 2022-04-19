Rich tributes paid to Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to the martyred resistance leader, Shaheed S Hameed Wani who was killed by the Indian occupation forces in his hometown Srinagar Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 18th April, 1998.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), APHC leaders while paying rich tributes to Shaheed Wani on his death anniversary, today, said he was a legendary character whose life and sacrifices would live on eternally in the hearts of every freedom lover across the occupied region.

Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail while paying tributes to Wani said that he sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause. He expressed concern over the increase in killing and detention of the Kashmir people at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the territory. He urged the international community to come forward in a big way to stop India from killing innocent Kashmiris. Among others who paid tributes to the martyred leader include Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Mehmood Ahmad Sagar and Altaf Hussain Wani. They said that the martyred leader was a dauntless lion heart who fought against India’s illegal occupation of his motherland till his death.