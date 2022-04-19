Punjab police chief takes notice of Gujranwala firing incident

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which two persons were killed in a firing incident in Gujranwala and has sought a report of incident from RPO Gujranwala.

The IG Punjab directed to arrest the accused immediately and take them to strict legal action. He said that justice should be provided to the families of the victims on priority basis. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that senior officers should keep close contact with the families of the victims and no efforts should be spared in provision of justice to the aggrieved.