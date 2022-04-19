Education Ministry, universities agree to enhance steam learning

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) with Universities recognized by the Higher Education Commission to further steam learning in schools as part of Steam Learning Project.

The overall objective of Steam Pakistan Project is to improve learning outcomes of students enrolled in government schools across the country, with a specific focus on potential collaboration models between schools and partners in the form of Universities, Industry, Start-ups, NGOs and communities to impact the mathematics and science learning experience.

Through this collaboration, over 100,000 school students and 5,000 government and private school teachers directly benefiting from this partnership programme within next one year with an ambition to scale this up country wide by 2025.

This collaboration will enable each participating university to support middle or high school students through a broad menu of activities including Math Circles, Teacher Baithaks, Steam Camps, Steam clubs, Steam Safeer and speaker sessions run at the partner schools.