Ombudsman takes notice of people’s difficulties at Utility Stores

Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Monday took notice of the disorder and difficulties being faced by the people at Utility Stores directed the Regional Office Abbottabad under the Act 17 to rectify the situation and submit a detailed report in this regard to the Ombudsman office at the earliest.

In this regard the regional officers of the Federal Ombudsman Office paid visits to various utility stores and inspected the situation and quality and prices of items being provided at the utility stores. The officers witnessed long queues of people in front of Utility Store, Shehzad Masjid Chowk Abbottabad and Utility Store, Jhugian Murree Road.

Taking strong notice of difficulties being faced by the people, the team of the Federal Ombudsman office issued directives to Zonal Manager, Barg e Hina to immediately add another counter at these stores to ease the congestion of people. It was further directed that sheds should be installed outside the stores to provide respite to the people from hot weather.

The Zonal Manager, Barg e Hina told the officers’ team that there was a stock of163 tons of ghee and sufficient amount of wheat and other necessary items were present at the utility stores. She said there was no shortage of supply of domestic items for Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Gilgit Baltistan and Swabi districts.

On the occasion the Federal Ombudsman Office team assured the people that all their issues with regard to utility stores would be addressed on priority basis.