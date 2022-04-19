Jordan summons Israeli envoy over Jerusalem violence

Jordan on Monday summoned the Israeli charge d’affaires to object to “provocative Israeli violations” at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, the foreign ministry said.

Violence at and near the Al-Aqsa compound has since early Friday wounded more than 170 people, mostly Palestinians, almost a year after similar tensions sparked an 11-day conflict between Israel and militant groups in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Jordan serves as custodian of holy places in east Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

The foreign ministry “summoned the charge d’affaires of the Israeli embassy in Amman… to deliver a message of protest over illegitimate and provocative Israeli violations at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”, it said in a statement.

“The charge d’affaires was informed of a message of protest to be delivered immediately to his government, including calls for an immediate stop to Israeli violations and attempts targeting a change of the historic and legal situation” at Al-Aqsa, the ministry added. Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi had earlier told parliament that Israel’s ambassador had been summoned but was not present in Amman, adding that the charge d’affaires would be summoned instead.