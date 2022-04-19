Alvi refuses to administer oath to federal cabinet?

President Arif Alvi Saturday excused himself from administrating oaths to the federal cabinet members, following which the ceremony has been postponed, a private TV channel reported.

According to the TV channel, in the absence of President Alvi, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani will administer the oath to the members of the federal cabinet.

The federal cabinet was scheduled to swear in on Monday at 8:30pm; however, when the prime minister’s office contacted the president’s office, Alvi refused to administer oaths, the TV channel claimed.

Earlier in the day, during an informal conversation with journalists, PPP leader Khurshid Shah revealed that the PML-N will have the majority in the cabinet with 14 ministries. The PPP will have 11, and the JUI-F will be given four ministries. Meanwhile, the rest of the seven positions will be allotted to other allies.