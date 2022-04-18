NAB to file appeal against acquittal of DRAP official

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file an appeal before Supreme Court of Pakistan against the acquittal of Arshad Farooq Faheem, former Chairman Drug Pricing Committee (DPC), DRAP by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A NAB spokesman clarifying a news item appeared in the daily “Jang” and “The News” on April 16, 2022 title “Acquitted bureaucrat sues NAB for making a fake case”, said that the appeal would be filed after obtaining certified copies of the IHC judgement.

He said the accused Arshad Farooq Faheem, former Chairman Drug Pricing Committee (DPC), DRAP had filed an application for acquittal Under Section 265-K Cr. PC before Accountability Court, Islamabad which was dismissed by the Court, Islamabad.

The accused had filed Writ Petition before Islamabad High Court, against the order of Accountability Court Islamabad. The IHC acquitted the accused person.

Spokesman stated that the NAB has received a complaint wherein it was alleged that officers/officials of Ministry of National Regulation & Services Division (NR&SD) and others were involved in illegal increase in prices of drugs through 5th and 6th Drugs Pricing Committee (DPC) meeting held on 09-10-2012, 22-01-2013 and sub-committee meeting held on 19-11-2012.

Consequently after inquiry/investigation into the matter, Reference No. 17/2016 was filed in the Accountability Court, Islamabad with total liability of Rs. 1683.69 million.

Out of 28 Accused Persons in the subject case, 18 Accused Persons have admitted their guilt in writing before the Accountability Court, Islamabad. The Accountability Court Islamabad approved plea bargain requests of 18 accused persons.

Subsequently, the accused persons have returned wrongful gain amounting to Rs. 959.73 million as a result of Plea Bargain.