FAISALABAD: Cyber Crime Wing FIA on Monday claimed to have arrested two accused for making objectionable videos viral on social media. A spokesman for the FIA Faisalabad said the accused, Ubair-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Ahsan of Sargodha, made the videos of children. On a complaint, Cyber Crime Wing conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

The FIA team also recovered videos and other material from the accused while further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.