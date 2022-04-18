Court adjourns reference against Zardari till May 12

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing till May 12, in acquittal pleas of accused in Thatha Water Supply reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on his lawyer’s request. The defence lawyers couldn’t attend the proceeding due to engagements in other courts. At this, the court adjourned the case till next date where in the cross arguments on the acquittal pleas would be made before the court.