PTI gets permission to hold jalsa in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken permission to have a public gathering in Lahore at Minar-e-Pakistan to be addressed by party Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood met deputy commissioner Lahore where he was told that the party was given permission after an approval from intelligence bureau.

A letter for obtaining permission written to the Lahore DC stated that PTI is going to hold a public gathering in the city on April 21 for which they should be given permission.

The letter says former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan will be the chief guest of the public gathering.

The PTI has also constituted committees for the Minar-e-Pakistan public gathering with finance to be handled by Mehmood ur Rasheed, Yasmin Rashid and Tariq Hameed.

Gulraiz Iqbal has been given the responsibility for youth mobilization and he would be heading a 24-member team while a 19-membner team has also been formed for security purposes at the venue.

Zubair Niazi would lead a six-member administration committee.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to hold public gathering in Lahore against the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The party has held mammoth public gatherings in Peshawar, and Karachi where Imran Khan shared details of a conspiracy he claimed was hatched to topple his government.