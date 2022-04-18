PM directs early completion of public welfare projects

During a meeting with Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jahanzeb Khan on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded that public welfare projects be completed as soon as possible.

The deputy chairman of the Planning Commission informed the prime minister of various development projects that had been delayed for various reasons.

The prime minister ordered that all of those projects be completed as soon as possible, and that the Planning Commission be made more active.

“The country’s economic growth will be ensured by formulating concrete policies under a comprehensive planning,” vowed the prime minister.

“The federal ministries and divisions must ensure mutual cooperation,” directed the prime minister and added that the public welfare projects would no longer fall prey to criminal negligence and indifference.

“The journey of development has started from where it had stopped. Not even a single rupee of the country and the nation will be wasted,” he pledged.