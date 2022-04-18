PTI’s Tanveer Ilyas elected unopposed as AJK PM

On Monday, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was elected 13th Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) unopposed amid the joint opposition’s boycott of the election for the post.

Sardar Tanveer was the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the slot of prime minister. He was elected unopposed as none of the opposition parties submitted nomination papers of their candidates for the slot of the prime minister.

The seat fell vacant after Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigned from office following a no-confidence motion submitted against him by his own ruling party.

Members of the opposition parties were present in the assembly session. Speaker Chaudhry Anwarul Haq presided over the assembly session.

The motion for the election of a new Leader of the House was passed with a majority vote.

Prime Minister-elect Sardar Tanveer Ilyas is likely to take the oath of his office at 3 pm today.

However, former prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was also present in the House.