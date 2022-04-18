Pakistan’s journey of progress has resumed after PTI’s 4-year halt of development: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the journey of the progress of Pakistan had resumed from the point that faced a halt of development during the four years of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Addressing here at the inauguration of mass transit bus project on Peshawar More to Islamabad International Airport route, he said being the representative of the coalition government, he would ensure fast implementation of the delayed or suspended projects of public importance.

The 25.6 kilometre bus route will benefit an estimated 50,000 commuters on daily basis. He said a mobile application was being launched for an easy access to the buses coming after every five minutes and the shuttle by every 25 minutes

He pointed out that the PTI government regrettably took stay orders from the courts to suspend the projects of public importance.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said during the PTI government, the national economy suffered immensely and even the defence expenditure was borne by the debt money.

On the other hand, PM termed China a great friend that stood by Pakistan throughout history, adding that the Chinese leadership always supported Pakistan at all international forums.

PM Sharif thanked Turkey for supporting Pakistan since its establishment and recalled that the Muslims of the sub-continent had also supported the cause of freedom of Turkey.