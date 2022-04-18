PTI Nadeem Khayal wins NA-33 Hangu by-election

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Nadeem Khayal has won National Assembly (NA-33) by securing 20,722 votes in the Hangu by-polls.

According to provisional results announced by the Returning Officer, Ubaidullah of Jamait Ulema Islam-Fazal stood runner up with 18, 244 votes and Saeed Umar of ANP bagged the third position with 3,314 votes.

A total of 42,611 votes were polled out of which 537 were rejected. The voter’s turnout remained 13.53pc.

However, the seat had fallen vacant after the demise of PTI MNA Haji Khayal after which the PTI issued a ticket to his son, Nadeem Khayal, to contest the polls.