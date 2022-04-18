Umer Ata Bandial to resume hearing seeking Article 63-A interpretation

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC), led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will hear the presidential reference filed to seek interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution today.

The hearing will be resumed at 1:00 p.m. by the bench.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel are also on the bench.

The deputy attorney general had requested that the case be adjourned until a new attorney general of Pakistan was appointed (AGP).

Today, the Supreme Court will also hear a petition filed by former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who seeks a lifetime ban on a party’s “turncoats” from holding public office.

The reference was filed by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government after more than a dozen of its members of the National Assembly (MNAs) defected to the then-joint opposition ahead of voting on the no-trust motion submitted against it.