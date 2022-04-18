Precision agriculture can enhance productivity: PCSIR chief

Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Chairman Dr Syed Hussain Abidi has said that precision agriculture can help enhance agricultural productivity and water use efficiency.

Dr Syed Hussain Abidi said this while addressing the participants after inaugurating the wheat & Brassica harvesting at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, deans, directors, faculty members and farmers also attended the ceremony.

Dr Abidi lauded the initiatives of PMAS-AAUR to attract farming community to witness demonstrative exhibitory attractions at the farm. He was of the view that trained manpower and modern innovative technology play an important role not only to enhance productivity of the agriculture sector but will also be helpful for food security in the country.

To increase per acre production, he urged the faculty members to do their level best to solve the problems faced by the farming community to become a self-sufficient country. Dr Zaman said that the faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology has been working at the campus to train manpower by adopting innovative and affordable agricultural tools in order to bring mechanical revolution in Pakistan. He highlighted various technologies and their impact on the farming community.