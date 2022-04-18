Bitcoin jumps to $40,447 as cryptos inch up

The cryptocurrency market remained positive on Sunday, with market capitalisation gaining 0.2 percent to $1.98 trillion.

As of 1100 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price inched up by 0.29 percent to $40,447. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $766 billion. Bitcoin has shed 5.4 percent of its value during the last seven days.

Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, edged up by 0.34 percent to $3,045. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $358 billion. ETH has been 6.7 percent down in the past seven days.

However, XRP price increased by 0.74 percent to reach $0.781. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $78 billion with this increase. XRP has gained 2.4 percent of its value during the last seven days.

On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price inched up by 0.03 percent to reach $0.951. Its market capitalisation has reached $31.4 billion with this increase. ADA has shed 9 percent of its value in the past seven days.

Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) price jumped by 1.5 percent to $78.04. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of AVAX has reached $21 billion. AVAX has shed 7.8 percent of its value during the last seven days.

On the other hand, Dogecoin (DOGE) price slipped by 0.77 percent to $0.144. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $19.1 billion. DOGE has shed 0.3 percent during the last seven days.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this new test will include a fixed supply of the mentioned token, and detailed that this pilot will be executed during the last six months of this year.