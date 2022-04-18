SAARC chief felicitates Hamza upon election as Punjab CM

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday warmly felicitated Hamza Shehbaz for securing vote of confidence as leader of the house( Chief Minister) in the Punjab Assembly. In his congratulatory message, he said the business community was proud that first time in history father and son both have been democratically elected simultaneously as the prime minister of Pakistan and chief minister of the largest province. He said earlier Nawaz Sharif was also elected thrice premier and chief minister with his younger brother as chief minister as well which is another feather in the cap of the Sharif family. He said, he (Iftikhar) always firmly believed in rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and promotion of democracy besides strengthening of national cohesion, integrity, safeguarding sovereignty and defending the frontiers of the country.













