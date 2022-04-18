Daily Times

Today, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, a member of the PTI party, is likely to be elected as the new prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, two of the opposition parties, have said they won’t be voting in the election.

The AJK president has called a meeting of the country’s parliament today to choose a new prime minister.

Muzaffarabad’s Legislative Assembly Hall will be filled with people at 10:30 am for the meeting.

If there are 53 parliamentarians, there must be at least 27 votes in order for someone to win.

If the PTI wins, it gets 32 votes. The PPP gets 12 votes, and the PML-N gets 7 votes.

People should know that the prime minister’s office has been empty since Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who was the leader of AJK, stepped down.