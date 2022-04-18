High hopes for creating southern Punjab province

Political groups in the southern part of Punjab are hoping that Hamza Shehbaz can help them solve a long-standing problem.

He said that every party has promised a separate province, but so far they haven’t kept their word.

They want a separate province from each government, and the PML-N has a chance to give them one again.

He said that if the PML-N makes South Punjab a province, it will become a favorite party in the area, too.

In other news, the leader of the Pakistan People’s Liberation Party, Hamza Shehbaz, said fateha as he visited the graves of his grandfather and other relatives on Sunday.

As chief minister, Punjab Hamza Shehbaz had a meeting with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.