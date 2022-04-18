PML-N blames Pervaiz Elahi for ruckus in Punjab Assembly

The PML-N Senator Ataullah Tarar has accused Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi of allowing non-members to enter the provincial assembly hall on Saturday during a ruckus in the House.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N leader Rana Mashood in Lahore on Sunday, Tarar said Saturday would be marked as a “dark day” in the provincial assembly’s history when an attempt was made to “assassinate” Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Attaullah Tarar said four persons belonging to Rawalpindi brutally assaulted the deputy speaker under the supervision of PML-Q leader Elahi and the election for new Punjab chief minister were deliberately postponed several times as PTI-PML-Q alliance lacked majority in the house.

Tarar said that Punjab remained without a chief minister for fifteen days. He said that PML-N members remained totally peaceful throughout the assembly session yesterday, even when Deputy Speaker Mazari was thrashed by some PTI and PML-Q members.

He said that newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will take oath of his office tonight at 8pm. He asked Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to fulfil his constitutional responsibility by administering the oath, otherwise nominate someone else, as this constitutional process cannot be halted now.

Rana Mashood he said that PML-N wanted to see all institutions strong. He said that the public has seen the true face of PTI in the national and Punjab Assembly. He said that Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the election of a new chief minister.