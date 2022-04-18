PML-N supporters protest outside Jemima Goldsmith’s London residence

PML-N supporters on Sunday staged a protest in London outside the residence of Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Footage shared on social media showed a throng of PML-N supporters waving flags, holding banners and placards, and chanting slogans in favour of their party supremo Nawaz Sharif and against Khan.

Police contingents deployed outside Jemima’s home were also seen in the footage.

Separately, PTI supporters also took out demonstrations at London’s Hyde Park.

Footage shared by the PTI also showed a protest outside Nawaz’s Avenfield residence.

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali had on Thursday first announced that a protest would be held outside Jemima’s London home. He had also shared an image bearing her full address and used derogatory language against Khan.

“Protests outside my house, targeting my children, anti-Semitic abuse on social media … It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore,” Jemima had said in response to Ali.

Ali had responded to Jemima, holding her former husband responsible for the protest. “He (Imran) has ordered attacks and protests outside [the] homes of his political opponents. He incites hate, homophobia and terrorism on [a] daily basis,” he had said.

The PML-N leader had said that the protest would be “peaceful and non-violent”.