Shahzad Akbar leaves for Dubai

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s advisor on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar departed for Dubai on Sunday after his name was removed from the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) ‘stop list’ on orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Akbar departed via Islamabad International Airport on an international airline at 3:30am. He is expected to depart for the United Kingdom.

On April 12, the IHC suspended the FIA’s notification of a flight ban on former PM aides Shahbaz Gill and Mirza Shahzad Akbar. The two PTI leaders had approached the court, requesting it to lift the ban.

Later, the IHC also suspended the ban on three other persons – former principal secretary Azam Khan, Imran’s ex-focal person on digital media Dr Arslan Khalid and Mohammad Nafees Gohar.

The former ruling party’s members were added to the stop list by the FIA headquarters on April 8 to prevent them from leaving the country. The notification was sent to the immigration officials at airports and border security checkpoints across the country, including Islamabad International Airport.