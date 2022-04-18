Christians celebrate Easter across Pakistan

Christians all over the world, including Pakistan, celebrated Easter with zeal and enthusiasm on Sunday. The day started with special religious rituals, prayers, and exchange of greetings with messages of goodwill and prosperity, while the government made special security arrangements around churches as well as the religious gathering of Christians.

The main prayer ceremony was held in Vatican City. Meanwhile, special prayers were organised at churches across Pakistan for the progress, prosperity, and security of Pakistan. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished a happy Easter to the Christians in Pakistan and around the world.

“Happy Easter to the Christian community in Pakistan & around the world. We greatly value & laud the services that our Christian Pakistanis have rendered in all walks of life since the creation of Pakistan. Let us all spread the shared message of peace, inclusivity & love,” the premier wrote. Easter Sunday is typically the most well-attended Sunday service of the year for Christian churches as the Christian community holds prayers and special ceremonies to mark Easter week.

According to the Christian faith, the occasion marks the end of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, and the last week of the Lent is called Holy Week which contains Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus. Easter customs vary across the Christian world, but decorating Easter eggs is a common motif. In the Western world, customs such as egg hunting and Easter Bunny extend from the domain of the church and often have a secular character.