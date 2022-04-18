600 liters of unhealthy, substandard beverages destoryed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Abbottabad Sunday during a crackdown on sellers of substandard and unhealthy food items dilapidated 600 liters of unhealthy drinks worth millions of rupees and imposed heavy fines on them. Halal Food Authority started the crackdown under the supervision of Assistant Director Halal Food Authority Rukhsar Ali, who inspected various shops on Kachehri Road.

They also collected samples of water, juice, soft drinks, various beverages, oil brands and tested them on the spot in the mobile laboratory. About 600 liters of substandard and unhealthy beverages were seized and destroyed, a warehouse was sealed and strict legal action was taken against the owners.