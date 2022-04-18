Owners of two illegal mini petrol pumps, LPG stations held

The Civil Defense and police teams of sadder and city police stations have arrested owners of two illegal mini petrol pumps and LPG stations during a crack down here on Sunday. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), the civil defense team led by Civil Defense Officer, launched a crack down at Multan road, Muzaffergarh road and Jhang road. During the crack down, owners of two illegal mini petrol pumps and LPG stations have been arrested. The arrested outlaws were included Muhammad Saeed and Muhammad Naseer . Separate cases have been registered against them.













