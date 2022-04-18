Over Rs39.714m released for Zakat

Funds of Rs.39.714 million have been released for the registered deserving people for Zakat. In this regard, texts messages for receiving Rs. 9,000 per person will be issued to 4126 deserving people. On the direction of the Punjab government Zakat and Ushr Punjab Lahore, District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur has released funds of Rs.39.714 million for 4341 registered Zakat deserving people. According to Chairman District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur Malik Ahmad Nawaz Nangana, the message of Rs. 9,000 to the deserving people under the General Guzara Allowance and Rs. 12,000 to the blind people will be issued through Telenor Easy Paisa service (3737). If the franchisee deducts the service charges, they should be immediately reported to the district office, he told. He directed the chairmen of the local Zakat committees to act on merits properly while selecting the deserving persons.













