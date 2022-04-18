PMA stresses early restoration of PMDC

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad has demanded of the quarters concerned for immediate restoration of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), stopping the unfair functioning of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to improve the standard of medical education in the country.

Addressing a meeting of the association, the PMA’s President Dr. Akhtar Ali Bandesha asked to release salaries of the medical staff of Isolation Hospital and Infection Treatment Centre (IHITC) Chak Shahzad.

Dr. Akhtar said that now is a time to stop PMC to playing with this noble profession and added that they will not allow them to destroy the future of medical practitioners. He said that the PMA will fully support the doctors against the discriminatory attitude of PMC.

He said that doctors and health staff have played an important role in the peak days of the Corona pandemic as frontline workers without considering the multiple risks. He said that they offered great sacrifices for humanity and added that PMA will continue its support to them.

He said that the PMA is committed to protecting the rights of affected health staff, particularly those facing hardships due to nonpayment of salaries. The meeting was attended by PMA Senior Vice President Dr. Syeda Luba Hussain, General Secretary Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, Finance Secretary Dr. Khuraam Shahzad.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on declared appointments of all members of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), including its president, illegal.

The court set aside the petition against Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020 and directed the government to make appointments strictly in accordance with law.

As a consequence, PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi, Vice President Mohammad Ali Raza, members Rashana Zafar, Tariq Ahmed Khan, Dr Rumina Hassan, Dr Asif Loya and Dr Anisur Rehman have been shown the door.

As per background of the case, the legislature passed the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020 on Sept 23, 2020 and after two days of passing of the Act, the prime minister, vide notification issued on Sept 25, 2020 appointed the members of the council without following the procedure or selection criteria despite the fact the appointments of such members had already been declared illegal by the IHC in its earlier round of proceedings.

Sets aside petition against PMC Act; directs govt to notify officers of relevant ministry to deal with day-to-day affairs of PMC till appointment of new members

Counsel for petitioners contended that the IHC had earlier declared the appointments of certain members of the erstwhile PMDC illegal.

It further directed the competent authority to appoint the members on merit after advertising posts in media.

But in clear defiance of the direction, the competent authority, vide impugned notification, again appointed the same seven members of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council without following the selection criteria, per se, such appointments also depict ‘conflict of interest’.

The assistant attorney general, representing the federal government, stated that Medical Tribunal Act, 2020 has been promulgated with prescribed function to provide the setting up of special judicial tribunal to efficiently and expeditiously hear and decide the disputes arising out of the matters pertaining to the medical and health sector.

Capital police ensures foolproof security on Easter: The federal capital police had made special arrangements across the city to provide security cover to the minority community on the eve of Easter.

Following IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus’ directions the police officials ensured high vigilance and effective security measures to the christian community to celebrate their festive event with religious zest.

All the zonal police officers had held meetings with church administrations about security related issues. A high alert was maintained around Christian colonies, churches, graveyards and public places. The capital police chief along with SSP operations visited churches and various other religious places of Christian community to review the security arrangements.

He assigned security duties to policemen and asked for enhancing checking as well as maintaining complete coordination with the church administrations. He said that proper parking arrangements should be made and high vigilance to be maintained against suspects. Likewise, special measures were taken for high alert areas and patrolling had also been enhanced.

It was the prime responsibility of Islamabad police to protect lives and property of minorities, said IGP. The church administrations thanked the Islamabad police for providing foolproof security to the community on the eve of Easter. It may be mention that IGP Islamabad patrol the city during night hours for surveillance of Jawans deputed for security. He also set another example this Ramazan for the department to join the policemen in Iftar daily at various places in the city to encourage them. APP