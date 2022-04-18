Admin imposes Rs621,500 fines on profiteers

Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 4262 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last week and imposed Rs 621,500 fines on rules violators while 31 shops were sealed besides netting 16 violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and 16 violators were sent behind the bars. Operations were conducted in Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Kalar Syedan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Rwp Saddar division and other areas and the teams took action against the rules violators. The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops. The Commissioner had instructed the authorities concerned to make earnest efforts to provide relief to the citizens particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarak. The officers concerned were also directed to improve the facilities at Ramazan bazaars.

The citizens could get registered their complaints at complaint cell set up in Ramazan bazaars, he said adding, the official social media page of Commissioner Rawalpindi could also be used to lodge complaints against profiteering. Efforts would be made to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame, he added. Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq and Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils were conducting raids to review arrangements at Ramazan Bazaars and check prices of essential commodities besides checking quality of food items, he informed.