Gwadar University key human resource generating institution for CPEC

Gwadar University has turned into a key human resource generating institution for CPEC, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday quoting Chief Secretary Balochistan Mather Niaz Rana. He was addressing the participants of Laptop Distribution Ceremony held here at University of Gwadar. On this occasion, Chief Secretary Balochistan distributes 300 laptops to university students under CM’s Balochistan laptop scheme.

The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor University of Gwadar Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 44 Special Security Division, Maj-Gen Inayat Hussain, Capt. (Ret’d) Jameel Ahmed Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Brigadier Fahad Mansoor, officers of Armed Forces, District demonstrative Officer heads of different departments, faculty members, admin staff and students of UoG.

Recipients of laptops include students of Department of Management Sciences, Commerce, Education, and Computer Science, University of Gwadar.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mather Niaz Rana congratulated all the students who received laptops. In his address, he said that the Balochistan government strives to provide higher education and the best facilities to students of Balochistan. He further said that the priority of all students should be to serve the country and the province.

In his welcome speech, Vice-Chancellor University of Gwadar Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir thanked the Government of Balochistan and especially Chief Secretary Balochistan Mr. Mather Niaz Rana, for taking a keen interest in the flourishing University of Gwadar and extending unending support to set an environment for the promotion of quality higher education in this far-flung part of the country.

Major General Inayat Hussain GOC 44 SSD in his address said that no nation can develop without education and the promotion of quality education in Gwadar is one of his top priorities.

In this age of technology and innovation, it is commendable to provide such facilities to students to promote research culture in higher education institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Ret’d) Jamil Ahmed Baloch and Brigadier Fahad Mansoor Commander 440 Brigade besides district administration officers, university students, and teachers also attended the function.

University of Gwadar Vice-Chancellor Prof. Abdul Razzaq Sabir presented a commemorative shield of the university to the guests at the end of the ceremony and wore a Balochi shawl.