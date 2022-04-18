Intolerant India

India is bleeding again, and for the millionth time in the last few years, it is the Muslim community that has landed under the butcher’s knife. Going by the police sources, it is still unclear what sparked the latest episode of violence in New Delhi, but while they may need several rounds of committee meetings to get to the bottom of the pickle, those sitting outside the stadium can easily point to the culprit: religious fanaticism.

What had started as a foolproof bait to gain a communal electorate by the ruling BJP has now turned into a vile genie that refuses to get corked inside. The “Incredible India” had opened the window to foreign tourists using the kaleidoscope of its religious harmony: unity in diversity, they used to proclaim.

However, what message the capital seeks to send out, unleashing ruthless mobs at fully-occupied mosques in the month of Ramazan when religious sentiments run high is unclear to many. Simply arresting the rioters and sending out notices to the remaining lot can be called an effective optic strategy but loses effectiveness when those responsible for steering the ship are very bluntly (and in broad daylight) petting the beast of communalism, slipping in derogatory buzzwords.

The torturous saga of Muslims living in India having to prove their loyalty to their homeland every second of their existence is old news. Since the verdict is clearly out and they have lost the patriotic case, they can be twisted, dragged through the streets and badgered howsoever the dirty powers like. Their cries of financial subjugation fall on deaf ears. Their response to reprehensible campaigns against their women and children is branded with hot iron rods and the clamour against a constant erasure of their religious identity is swept under the rug of nationalism.

The battles are far too many, but the manpower to fight back remains the bare minimum. As neither their country nor the world around them seems interested in fighting their cause, the Indian Muslims are on their own. And from superstars to butchers to students, each one of them is losing badly. Incredible India is not well on its way to becoming an Intolerant India because the fascist forces have already won. It is high time the international community opens its eyes to the gross violations of fundamental freedoms right under its nose. *