Another Candle Blown Out

Bilqis Edhi’s passing away on Friday has scraped fresh the wounds of a nation still reeling from the loss of its iconic philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi. Her death marked the final chapter of a journey full of idealism and hope because the iconic couple was determined to light as many candles as they could in the dark, dark alleys around them.

But restricting the invaluable services rendered by Mrs Edhi to that of a life companion of a legend would be doing her grave injustice. Known as the mother of orphans, Mrs Edhi was indeed a divine blessing, no less in stature than India’s Mother Teresa or the new world’s Oprah Winfrey.

Her appeal to parents countrywide to not murder their unwanted newborns and leave them quietly in the rickety “jhoolas” gave a fresh start to over 42,000 lives; many of whome have taken to social media to cry out their pain. From managing the Bilquis Edhi Foundation to physically leading the way for every member of the largest family in Pakistan, there was little that the iron lady did not do and hence, rightfully deserved to be acknowledged far and wide. Now, some would call on the state to celebrate her life with special stamps but paying a true homage to such an inspiring personality lies in the continuation of her mission. Seeing everyone from politicians to celebrities to the common Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, shed tears at this unfortunate yet monumental loss is a testament to her extraordinary popularity.

However, her cause to serve humanity regardless of caste, creed and colour needs to be spread to all corners of the country. Only this grand and all-embracing model of service can sing the laurels of the power couple in the truest of forms. Be mindful of the empty bellies and overburdened hearts around you. Offer a shoulder to those who may seem excruciatingly burdened under the challenges of life.

Smiling from the heavens above, the always graceful Bilquis Bibi would only want Pakistan to remember her legacy and try spreading a little happiness around. *