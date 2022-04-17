Kim Kardashian shares she would go to any lengths for fashion

Kim Kardashian’s recent outfits, notably the Balenciaga creation she wore to the Met Gala in 2021, are futuristic couture and truly innovative and daring, but they are a far cry from comfortable fashion. And Kim recently shared that outside her home, she doesn’t care much for comfort when it comes to trading it for a truly memorable fashion moment.

In her latest appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the SKIMS founder revealed that she will “literally wear anything” for fashion. Ellen was referring to her Vogue cover wherein she is wearing a breastplate from Loewe. She also said that “I’ll be in pajamas at home – pajamas and sweats, no makeup – and then when I go out I’ll wear literally anything.”

Kim went on to confess that she doesn’t care how uncomfortable she feels in highly restrictive clothing (perhaps like the latex full-length dress she wore during the interview?), “I don’t care if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom. I don’t care what I have to do.”

The host then asked her if she ever had to wear an adult diaper, to which Kim answered that even though she hasn’t had to wear one yet, but she did purchase them to prepare for her baby bar exam. “I didn’t know how it worked, so I thought I had to sit there for eight hours straight,” she said about the test. “I was like, ‘OK, I know I’ll get a lunch break,’ but I didn’t know. I thought it was like four-hour increments. So, I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ But Kim also shared that she was given 15-minute breaks throughout, “So I never had to use them.” To this Ellen responded humorously, saying, “Well, it’s good that you have them for the future.”

For Balenciaga’s Winter ’22 show, Kim arrived wearing yellow caution tapes with ‘Do not enter/cross’ written on it.

A few weeks before the Met Gala last year, Kim wore an all-leather Balenciaga ensemble, complete with a face mask.

Following which she gave fashion history one of its very memorable milestones in this ‘head-to-toe tshirt’.