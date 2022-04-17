Mahira sets Internet on fire with her latest monochrome picture

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan looked nothing short of a vision in the latest photo she shared on social media. The Raees star turned to her Instagram to leave fans smitten with her monochrome photo in a white chicken kari outfit.

Mahira, who was dressed to the nines completed her looks with Chand Bali and vintage bangles giving off 90’s songs album cover vibes.

However, she wore minimal makeup with winged eyeliner and matte lipstick.

“Na kabhi khatam ho ulfat ka safar”, ( The Journey of love should never end), captioned Mahira alongside her post.

She looked ethereal in the photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.