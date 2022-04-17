‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit celebrates third birthday of son Karan

Leading Turkish star Burak O?zc?ivit, who essays the titular character in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, celebrated the third birthday of his son Karan Özçivit.

Burak O?zc?ivit aka Osman, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into birthday celebrations of his beloved son.

In the pictures, Burak, his wife Fahriye Evcen Özçivit and son Karan can be seen all smiling at the latter’s birthday bash.

Earlier, Fahriye Evcen also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared a heartfelt birthday note for the son.

She wrote, “Exactly 3 years ago today, you became our spring flower that bloomed inside us, my son.. you brought us the scent of spring.. happy birthday my angel.. @karanozcivit 13.04.2022.”