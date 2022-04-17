Ayesha Omar reveals her connection with Samiya

Pakistani noted actress, singer and model Ayesha Omar has recently revealed her relations with another popular actress Samiya Mumtaz.

Samiya Mumtaz went on to act in many popular dramas

In her recent interview, the Bulbulay actress said that Samiya Mumtaz is her second cousin, who joined the world of showbiz after her.

Samiya Mumtaz went on to act in many popular dramas. Some of her noted dramas included: “Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan”, “Haal-e-Dil”, Sadqay Tumhare.

The recent drama, which Samiya has acted is Sang-e-Mah, which featured many top stars including Nauman Ijaz, Kubra Khan, Hania Amir, Sania Saeed among others. The series also marked the television acting debut of noted singer Atif Aslam.