Alizeh Shah enjoys travelling in yellowish outfit

There is no doubt that Pakistani showbiz industry is blessed with many top-notch stars, but it is a great challenge for anybody to compete with spiffy actress, model and singer, Alizeh Shah.

As everyone is aware that Alizeh Shah is habitual of using social media platforms to stay connected her millions of fans.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ishq Tamasha’ star has shared two new clicks of her, in which she is seen travelling, while being in a good mood.

Alizeh is seen wearing a yellow attire and she is seen wearing a minimal makeup. This set of Alizeh’s snaps is getting more attention of the netizens, due to the way she flashes her smile.

Being the fans of Alizeh Shah, one thing is for sure that they will desperate to drop feedback in the comments section. One of the followers wrote: “You are so beautiful” and another of the netizens penned: “Beautiful”.

Alizeh Shah has grossed over 3.9 million followers on her Instagram account, which is the result of both her popularity and consistency of posting content on the platform.