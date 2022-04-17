Hira Mani criticised for her comment on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage

Actress Hira Mani often remains in news for her obsession with Bollywood.

Recently, the actress commented on Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage, saying “another playboy became pious, the Sanjay Dutt and Maduri Dixit of 2022,”

To this, fans reacted severely and called her the ‘most stupid actress’ adding that she has gone mental and she should get herself checked.

“Such a wannabe,” a fan lashed out at Hira. “The most useless actor of our industry, who cares about your dumb opinion?” another social media user Warda wrote.

Fans said that Hira always does it to fetch work in Bollywood and to seek public attention. Fans said that she is unnecessarily obsessed with Bollywood which is not normal.