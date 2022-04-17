Getting to know Ben Bitton — the ace guitarist

New artists came and replace old artists, but every artist wants to become famous and get all the limelight some of them just get the limelight in start and others work hard and then get the light they deserve. Well, Ben Bitton is an israel based musician and best known as the guitarist.

Bitton plays electric and acoustic guitars. Well Bitton is one of the artists that chose to perform in coveted places in the mainstream and got the most attention from the public.

Ben Bitton became one of the professional guitarists from Israel. Ben Bitton is a well-known guitar player who appeared in performances in Israel and abroad with the best successful artists in Israel on man stages worldwide. Ben Bitton hails from Caesarea, a town in Israel. Born in 1991, Ben Bitton commenced guitar when he was 18 years old. It was just fountainhead and from there, He started performing at the national and international levels. He is not Only virtuoso of guitar but he also knows how to play other instruments. He knows how to play acoustic guitar, electric guitar, baglama-Turkish instrument, and bouzouki-Greek instrument. He has performed More than 20 performances at the Caesarea Amphitheater, Nokia Halls dozens of times, on the biggest stages in Israel. Ben Bitton performed on big stages at an international level, such as The Town Hall New York, Las Vegas at The Palazzo Las Vegas, Saban Theater Los Angeles, and Miami Dade County Auditorium, to name a few. Ben Bitton does traveling throughout the year for his performances in different countries.

There is a long list of Benton’s achievements. Ben Bitton performed with prominent and successful singers for years. He served with Itai Levy for about ten years and more, Nasrin Kadri for about five years, Maor Edri for about four years, Moshiko Moore, and many other well-known and good singers in Israel.

Almost a year ago, there was an extensive article in Prime Time news about the success of Itai and his band that appeared on Channel 24 with Yaron Ilan. Ben Bitton has a huge fan following around the globe. Ben Bitton is recognized as one of the successful players from Israel. For eight years, Ben Bitton worked as a musician in the office of Liam Productions. During covid-19, Ben Bitton appeared on Channel 24 in programs by Itai Levy called Party at 24 with Itai Levy for over ten episodes.