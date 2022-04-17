Sari knows fashion like the back of her hand

Sari Elayni is a fashion designer and couturier from Jerusalem, Israel. Since 2018, she has sold designer merchandise using the label SARI ELYANI.

Sarielyani is a Novue Richè fashion designer. Sari Elyani’s design philosophy is a “ladylike eccentric map out of the human hand”. Pearls, flowers, antique modern and minimal yet impactful costume styling – be it the evening wear for a party. In an interview, she said, “the customers feel pride when they wear my designs and they look pretty good, which excites me and encourages me to do more.”

She designs crafted bridal wear and delicately structured pieces. On occasion, to the delight of her global audiences, the designer is known to draw inspirations from the wider world, such as exotic, indigenous ethnic art in her clothes.

The founder of the eponymous label, SARI ELYANI, has been deeply entrenched in the twin worlds of fashion and courtiers for some time.

Sari Elyani became famous for her outlook on the importance of costumes in wedding and formal wear, often becoming a part of the event as a courtier. Sari Elayni has worked for over 100 brides, and her numerous designs make her a leading name in the fashion design fraternity. With a team of artists, craftsmen and professionals spread across the country and international waters, her eponymous label has marked four years in the fashion industry.

The love for her outfit is not only limited to the national borders; her fandom and designs span international waters in equal measure. From designing a custom-made bridal business, Elyani has covered the bipolar zones of fashion and all medleys in between with her remarkable work.

The designer’s fascination with fashion began at a very young age. Elyani built her reputation through her boutique work and her ability to create compelling, personal looks for people, winning the designer numerous accolades.

Her design sensibility is applauded across the world of both weddings and parties. Elyani envisions the perfect look for the bride and produces pieces that reflect the person’s personality and enhance their body structure.

She has also become the finest designer to cross 29.6K followers on the digital medium. She posts quality content on Instagram. Sarielyani shot her collection twice a year, and then she posts her work art on Instagram. The brand has a digital reach of over 29.6K across Instagram.